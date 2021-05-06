Atlantic Aviation introduces renewable diesel at LAX

Atlantic Aviation has introduced renewable diesel and the elimination of fossil-based diesel at its Los Angeles International Airport fixed base operation.

The change is part of Atlantic Aviation’s commitment to increasing sustainability in the aviation industry.

‘’We are replacing 100% of our fossil-based diesel fuel with renewable diesel,’’ said Steve Hirschfeld, senior vice president for Atlantic Aviation. “The change will reduce carbon emissions on the airport by over eight million pounds annually, or the equivalent of that produced by approximately 795 automobiles.”

Renewable diesel will be utilized primarily in ground support equipment operated by Atlantic Aviation and its customers. The product is derived from fats, vegetable oils and waste cooking oils and can be used interchangeably with traditional diesel fuel.

The introduction of renewable diesel is the latest step in Atlantic Aviation’s comprehensive Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) program and follows the Company’s first delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at LAX in late March of this year.