ABS Jets Prague becomes first European FBO to achieve IS-BAH stage III

ABS Jets Prague has become the first European FBO to receive IS-BAH Stage III certification.

Since launching as a full FBO service provider at Bratislava airport last year, the company has also been awarded IS-BAH Stage One certification for its Bratislava base.

The three-day-long audit was conducted remotely because of the ongoing pandemic. It again proved an effective method of auditing while stringent restrictions remain in place.

Various communication channels were used to walk the auditors through the facility to observe real-time operations and implemented safety standards. The IS-BAH accreditation process involves an audit of compliance with emergency procedures, training protocols, safety and security regulations, operational procedures and FBO safety management systems.

Director of ground operations Michal Pazourek said, “I am pleased with the results of the audit, which showed zero findings. The ABS Jets Team is rigorously continuing to build on the safety culture already in place. Indeed, we will keep investing in safety and risk management to prove our commitment to clients, employees, partners and shareholders.”