Air Elite Network welcomes Clay Lacy Aviation’s newest FBO location in Orange County

Clay Lacy FBO, the newest location at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, has joined the Air Elite by World Fuel Network as the 78th network location.

Simultaneously, Clay Lacy’s second FBO at the Van Nuys Airport renewed its fuel supply agreement with World Fuel Services.

The new facility will include a private terminal at John Wayne Airport with 110,000 sq. ft. of new hangar space and 42,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space.

While renovations are underway, Clay Lacy -Orange County will remain fully functional in an interim airfield facility.

Leading in sustainability in 2020, Clay Lacy engaged World Fuel Services’ affiliate, World Kinect Energy Services, to develop a comprehensive sustainability strategy for the aircraft management, charter, maintenance and FBO organization.

The multifaceted approach incorporates renewable energy and sustainable fuels such as Renewable Diesel (RD) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

It also establishes new sustainable purchasing strategies, EV charging stations and the use of carbon credits to offset emissions that cannot otherwise be reduced.

Clay Lacy’s newest FBO location in Orange County is registered with the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI). It is planned to be the first FBO in the world to achieve ISI’s Envision Gold Certification.

World Kinect Energy Services and World Fuel have supported Clay Lacy’s leadership in carbon neutrality by developing and introducing these new programs throughout their FBO, maintenance, flight and charter operations.

Clay Lacy has joined the Air Elite Network’s commitment to sustainability, starting with making its facilities in Van Nuys, San Diego and Oxford, Connecticut,carbon emissions net-zero for 2019.

The new Orange County Air Elite Network location will follow this sustainable commitment in future years.

Steve Drzymalla, senior vice president for business aviation bulk fuel, World Fuel Services, said “Clay Lacy’s complete capabilities and decades of experience gives them the exceptional qualities we look for in an Air Elite, and we are happy to continue and expand our relationship with this leading FBO. Additionally, Clay Lacy has been an early adopter of sustainability best practices. It is fulfilling to be part of Clay Lacy’s industry-leading carbon neutrality efforts. Working with World Kinect Energy Services, they have made significant progress with their sustainability programs over thelast two years.”