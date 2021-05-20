Air bp agrees its first sale of sustainable aviation fuel at Munich Airport

Air bp has confirmed an agreement for its first sale of sustainable aviation fuel at Munich Airport.

A business aviation operator will start to purchase SAF from the beginning of June. This marks the second location in Germany where Air bp has supplied SAF, the first being in December 2019 at Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport.

This latest supply agreement follows Air bp’s recent SAF supply to three UK locations: London Biggin Hill, Airbus-owned Hawarden and Centreline FBO Bristol and one in France, at Clermont Ferrand. These agreements reinforce the importance of collaboration between fuel supplier, airport and customer in driving the demand for SAF needed if the industry is to meet its lower carbon goals.

The SAF supplied by Air bp is made from waste based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil which is blended with traditional jet fuel. The SAF blend supplied is around 35% SAF and 65% traditional jet fuel. The SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of around 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.[1]

Andreea Moyes, sustainability director, Air bp said, “We are delighted to see more SAF supply in Germany, an important aviation market for Air bp. We are working with all stakeholders to explore the viable sale and purchase of SAF, which we believe is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to decarbonizing the industry, and helping the world get to net zero.”

Jürgen Kuper, Air bp general manager for Central Europe and Benelux said, “This latest supply reinforces our capability in the supply of SAF. We continue to work with airports and customers to identify other opportunities for SAF supply in the region and urge interested parties to come forward and contact Air bp.”

Air bp was involved in fuelling the first SAF flight by an airline in February 2008 and since then has been enabling ground-breaking test flights and investing in sustainable alternative fuels. Air bp markets fuel at almost 40 airports in Germany.