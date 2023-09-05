Air bp scoops Australian Aviation’s  Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award 

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has won Australian Aviation’s 2023 Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award.

Air bp was recognized for introducing the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueler approved for use in Australia.

The all-electric refueler has been in operation at Brisbane Airport since August 2022 and represents one small step in Air bp’s sustainability journey as it continues to work collaboratively across the aviation industry to help accelerate decarbonization.

The Australian Aviation Awards recognize outstanding professionals and businesses from across the Australian aviation industry.

The Sustainability Award recognizes the business that has most effectively demonstrated sustainable practice through products, services and culture, all while strengthening Australia’s aviation capabilities, its advancement and its recovery.

Justin Walker, Air bp’s technical sales director said, “I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of Air bp and would like to thank Australian Aviation for selecting us. I am delighted that Air bp has been recognised for this project as we work towards our aim of becoming the energy partner of choice for sustainable aviation. We collaborated with SEA Electric and Refuel International in the EV refueller’s design and construction and so it represents a celebration of Australian engineering and manufacturing of zero fuel and zero- tail pipe emission technology.”