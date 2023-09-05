ATSG expands services for aviation customers at Wilmington Air Park

Air Transport Services Group and its LGSTX Services subsidiary have announced the establishment of a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at Wilmington Air Park.

Fixed Base Operators play a crucial role in providing essential services to the aviation community.

These services include aircraft parking, crew lounges, corporate passenger support, aircraft fueling, and aircraft lavatory services.

By establishing an FBO at Wilmington Air Park, ATSG and the Clinton County Port Authority aim to create the infrastructure necessary to support the specific needs of a wider variety of private aircraft owners, military aviation, and corporate aircraft operators.

“In addition to developing our own aviation businesses, ATSG has worked closely with partners in the military, local flight schools, and businesses of all sizes who see the advantages of growing Wilmington Air Park into a comprehensive aviation hub,” said Ed Koharik, chief operating officer at ATSG.

“This new FBO will link the aviation resources in the surrounding Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus regions and beyond. Our investment in this FBO is intended to enhance the support for the Air Park’s current operators and attract more aviation traffic by elevating the experience of visiting the Air Park.”

“LGSTX Services has been overseeing operations here at the Air Park for decades while it was an all-cargo airport,” said Jeremy Heard, director of airports, facility maintenance safety/environmental/training for LGSTX Services. “Now we are excited to offer these essential services to enhance the overall experience for military traffic, business aviation, and general aviation users at Wilmington Air Park.”

The decision to introduce an FBO at the Air Park stems from the transition of the facility to a public-use airport. Formerly utilized solely for commercial cargo operations, the Air Park now opens its doors to additional aviation customers.

“We are excited to see ATSG and LGSTX take this step in creating an FBO at the Wilmington Air Park,” said T. Alex Beres, executive director for the Clinton County Port Authority, which owns Wilmington Air Park. “The ability to safely and efficiently accommodate general aviation and business aviation here at the Air Park is another economic development tool for the county. The proximity to our existing businesses, the World Equestrian Center, and the new Honda-LG megasite development make the Air Park all the more attractive as a travel option.”