Torres Strait Air to order 10 Britten-Norman islander aircraft

Australian air charter operator Torres Strait Air has signed a letter of intent with Britten-Norman to order 10-new Islander aircraft as part of a 5-year fleet renewal program valued at US$25m.

Torres Strait Air’s fleet of 7 existing Britten-Norman Islanders operate vital sub-regional air transport services across Torres Strait and Cape York Peninsula.

The aircraft will be amongst the first to be produced from the UK manufacturer’s new production line at Bembridge Airport on the Isle of Wight.

Daniel Takai, Torres Strait Air CEO said, “Our commitment to this investment is for the people of Torres Strait and their future. The world is challenged with increasing sea levels, our Island communities, our people’s homes, are at sea level, every effort must be made to offset carbon emission. We act now whilst continuing to provide the highest levels of aviation safety, comfort, efficiency, reliability and affordability to our people and those who come to our pristine waters and beautiful Islands.”

Based at Horn Island- Australia’s 10th largest International Airport and a major hub of Islander operations, the airline also holds cultural importance and is the first to be 100% indigenous Torres Strait Islander First Nation Australia owned.

The company’s AOC also enables the operation of international flights between Australia and Papua New Guinea.