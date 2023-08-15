Air Elite adds B. Coleman Aviation to network

B. Coleman Aviation (KGYY) is now part of the Air Elite by World Fuel (Air Elite) network.

As a business aviation focused facility, B. Coleman Aviation serves as the best option to the congested, commercial, class B airspace of Chicago Midway International Airport, O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Executive Airport.

Based out of the International Gary/Chicago International Airport, B. Coleman Aviation is independently owned, has customs onsite, and is a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO) that is only a 35-minute drive from the loop and metro area.

B. Coleman Aviation’s modern facility has a ramp-side canopy, its only kind in Chicago, that protects passengers and aircraft from the elements and is large enough to house a Bombardier Global Express and a Gulfstream G550.

Military, corporate or general aviation aircrafts are easily accommodated in B. Coleman Aviation’s hangar space.

The facility also includes WiFi, a surround sound theater with a 105-inch screen, conference rooms, a cafe with complimentary beverages, a premier pilots lounge, fitness room and shower facilities. B. Coleman Aviation also has land to build hangars to meet specifications.

“Welcoming B. Coleman Aviation to the Air Elite network aligns with our commitment to curating elite service,” said Malcolm Hawkins, SVP, global business aviation, World Fuel Services.

“B. Coleman Aviation’s unique position as an alternative to the commercial airspace in Chicago, ensures our customers have an option that will get them where they need to be quickly.”

“We are very honored to continue our relationship with World Fuel Services by being selected as an Air Elite location. This will help us continue delivering elite service to the competitive Chicago region,” said John Girzadas, president, B. Coleman Aviation.