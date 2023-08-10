Harrods Aviation unveils new brand identity for Stansted FBOs

Harrods Aviation has announced the grand unveiling of new brand identity for its FBOs located at London Stansted Airport: The Knightsbridge and The Brompton.

This new branding showcases Harrods Aviation’s commitment to blending its rich heritage with forward-thinking excellence, synonymous with the iconic Harrods brand and the City of London itself.

“The naming of these 2 excellent facilities is the final phase in what has been an incredible start to the year. Feedback from our customers has been extremely positive as we have navigated this latest transition in our business. The future for Harrods Aviation at Stansted, now offering 2 very unique FBO experiences, looks extremely promising,’’ said Will Holroyd, commercial director.

The meticulously crafted signage features a blend of timeless design and modern aesthetics, mirroring the heritage and innovation that has made Harrods a household name.

The Knightsbridge, located at CM24 1QQ and formerly the main FBO location for Harrods Aviation at Stansted, will continue to be the leading UK location for royal, head of state and large group travel.

The new signage emanates the company’s prestigious image and embodies the excellent service standards for which its namesake Knightsbridge store is renowned.

Plans are underway to modernize the large capacity business lounge, providing a completely new look to this popular location.

The Brompton, located at CM24 1AN, will lead the way in providing a discreet, personable VVIP service.

Focussing on private and corporate flight departments, as well as discerning charter clients. The new signage pays homage to Harrods’ historical connection to Brompton Road in London.