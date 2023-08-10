Aerocare delivers unique Legacy 600 project

Aerocare has completed a comprehensive refurbishment project on an Embraer Legacy 600 for air charter business, AirX Group.

Working closely with interiors specialist, AeroVisto, the project included an internal refit and the painting of a golden livery.

AirX turned to Aerocare after being commissioned by the aircraft owner to replicate the custom gold livery of their existing Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), even down to the specific paint type.

The Chester-based MRO also managed the removal and re-installation of the new interior, which was created by AeroVisto to match the look and feel of the BBJ at its facility in Switzerland.

Houssam Hazzoury, Group CEO at AirX said, “Our partnership with Aerocare on this project has been a journey of shared values. We have witnessed firsthand their commitment to excellence, mirroring our own, as we collaboratively redefined the boundaries of aircraft design and aesthetic appeal. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when industry partners work together to envision something compelling from an owner’s brief.”

Working from photos of the existing BBJ design, Aerocare created a rendering of the complex golden livery for use on the smaller jet.

To match the specific Mankiewicz paint of the original, the team liaised directly with Embraer to gain specialist approval for the required non-standard paint system. Carrying out the work from its dedicated paint shop, Aerocare was able to deliver a near perfect replica of the original.

The removal of the existing interior also took place at Aerocare’s MRO facility, before being shipped to AeroVisto in Switzerland.

The new bespoke interior was created in partnership with Parisian designer, Champeau & Wilde. Once the individual elements were complete, Aerocare and AeroVisto coordinated their redelivery back to Chester to be re-installed in the aircraft.

Carsten Matthiesen, CEO at AeroVisto said, “The aim of this project was to create a sense of luxury both inside and out, something the collaborative effort between all parties was able to truly deliver. It has also provided a good opportunity to build a relationship with Aerocare and we look forward to working together on similarly creative solutions in the future.”

The work on the Embraer Legacy 600 for AirX is one of several successful contracts Aerocare has secured since making a major investment in its facilities. This included improvements to widen the hangar doors to 22 metres, which now allows it to accommodate larger aircraft types.