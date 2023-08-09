Cessna SkyCourier certified for use in Brazil

Textron’s Cessna SkyCourier turboprop has been awarded type certification by the National Civil Aviation Authority of Brazil, paving the way for the aircraft to serve the Brazilian market.

The Cessna SkyCourier is being offered in several configurations including a 6,000 lbs payload-capable freighter, a 19-seat passenger version or a mixed passenger/freight combination. All variants are based on a common platform.

The aircraft is designed for high utilization and features the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite, a maximum cruise speed of up to 240mph (389km/h) and a maximum range of 1,035 miles (1,665km). Both freighter and passenger variants of the Cessna SkyCourier offer single-point pressure refueling to enable faster turnarounds.

Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, global sales and flight operations at Textron said, “The Cessna SkyCourier’s high payload capacity, short takeoff and landing capability, and cost-efficiency make it a great choice for operators in Brazil.

“The aircraft’s versatility and performance equip customers in the region with smart solutions for their unique missions and circumstances.”

The SkyCourier has been designed to be easily adapted for transitions between different mission profiles, with a specially-designed way to convert the aircraft from a 19-seat passenger configuration to a cargo configuration using patent-pending quick-release seats and removable bulkheads.

With its short takeoff and landing capability of 3,660ft, the aircraft can operate from smaller runways, reaching remote communities and serving locations with limited infrastructure. Additionally, the recently certified gravel kit option further expands the SkyCourier’s capability to operate from unimproved runways.

The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC turboprop engines and features the McCauley Propeller C779, a heavy-duty 110in aluminum four-blade propeller, which is full feathering with reversible pitch, designed to enhance the performance of the aircraft while hauling large loads.

The aircraft features a large cargo door and a flat floor cabin, and the freighter variant can hold up to three LD3 shipping containers with an impressive 6,000 pounds of payload capability.