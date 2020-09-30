Air Service Basel provides on-site Covid-19 testing

Air Service Basel is now providing passengers with an option to be tested for Covid-19 upon advance request on arrival or departure.

Air Service Basel have partnered with Prevomed, a corporate health management organization, who will be on-call for swab tests taken on-site at the ASB private terminal.

The Prevomed doctor will need 1-hour advance notice of a passenger arriving to be on site. The doctor will take the test back to their lab in Basel City and deliver results between six – 24 hours after the test. The result is communicated directly to the patient by the laboratory.

As the quarantine restrictions continue to pose uncertainty for travelers and airline operators all over the world, Air Service Basel will offer passengers and crew a convenient way to be tested to make passage easier when traveling.

Air Service Basel’s customer account manager Benedict Staehelin said, “We continue to keep our promise to our customers by providing them with the most flexible, high quality services that we are capable of during this time. Due to the pandemic we have to adapt to the new procedures and potential needs of our customers which is why we have introduced the Covid-19 tests. We can save our customers time by providing the tests onsite and normally deliver results to them within six hours.”

Covid-19 testing is not the only service that has been added to the list by the company since the pandemic began. Air Service Basel also now provides full disinfection services and car cleaning services to ensure its customers feel safe and secure. Additionally, the company has invested in fitted medical masks to protect all ground handling agents and customer services staff.