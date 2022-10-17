NBAA-BACE 2022: Bombardier launches executive cabin for Global 7500 and 8000

Bombardier has revealed a three-cabin Executive layout for its Global 7500 and 8000 business jets at NBAA-BACE 2022 in Orlando.

The new configuration has been developed in response to customer feedback for a multizonal workspace. It consists of office suite, a c-suite for privacy and a conference suite.

Part of the executive layout is a new multi-functional footstool called Nuage Cube that doubles up as a table. “It’s flexible, elegant and multi-functional,” said Eric Martel, president and CEO of Bombardier, speaking at NBAA-BACE 2022. “Innovation continues to be a huge part of Bombardier’s DNA.

“We had a lot of feedback from customers asking to make the cabin a workspace environment from launch.”

The Global 7500 ultra-long range business jet began operating in 2018. Bombardier announced a planned entry-into-service of 2025 for the Global 8000 at the EBACE show in Geneva, Switzerland earlier this year.

Martel said, “The Global 8000 is the flagship of a new era with the best cabin altitude in the industry and certified to 0.94 M.”

Bombardier has recently opened service centers in Singapore and Melbourne, Australia and will officially open service centers in Miami Ops and Biggin Hill London in the coming weeks. Miami Ops is the company’s largest service center. The company is also pushing its refurbishment program strongly – around 500 Bombardier aircraft change hand every year and the company aims to take a large part of the market.