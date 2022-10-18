NBAA-BACE 2022: Gulfstream G700 test aircraft to embark on world tour

Gulfstream is sending two of its G700 production test aircraft on a world tour to showcase the business jet to customers.

After appearing at the 2022 NBAA-BACE (Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition)event in Orlando, Florida the aircraft will go to South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia as well as events including the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; the Bahrain International Airshow; and the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Show in Dubai.

Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream said, “These outfitted G700 aircraft currently flying feature two of the most stunning interiors in business aviation. After being on display for the industry at NBAA-BACE in Orlando, Florida, the G700 will fly to major events and private showings across 20 cities and six continents as part of our efforts to give customers direct access to the aircraft.

“The strategic route of the G700 world tour reflects the strong demand we are seeing in established markets, such as Europe and the Middle East, and in growing markets for us, including Southeast Asia, India and Africa.”

The first fully outfitted G700 production test aircraft flew in April 2021 and was joined by the second outfitted aircraft last month.

Gulfstream engineers pass the interior through thousands of test points and flight hours.

The G700 is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and can fly at its high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90 for 6,400 nautical miles (11,853km) or at its long-range cruise of Mach 0.85 for 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km).