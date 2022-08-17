Chantilly Air adds Gulfstream G450 to managed fleet

Chantilly Air, an aircraft management, charter and services company in Washington D.C. has welcomed a Gulfstream G450 to its managed fleet.

This aircraft adds to the company’s growing managed fleet of Part 91 and 135 aircraft based at the Manassas Regional Airport.

“We are thrilled to have been able to work with our clients to find the aircraft they needed to meet their mission, especially in the current market,” said Tim Sullivan, director of operations. “Our extensive industry contacts helped find an off-market option that otherwise would not have been found. We look forward to providing our turn-key aircraft management for this aircraft and providing the Owners with the flexibility to truly enjoy the benefits of this business tool.”

As the demand for business aircraft grows, Chantilly Air’s expansion continues to follow the organic growth it set out on over thirty-two years ago. “Our ability to provide full-service maintenance, Duncan Aviation avionics on site, our Chantilly Air Jet Center fuel and hangars along with our 24/7 scheduling department provide the bespoke aircraft management services our clientele expect added Sullivan.

This fleet addition complements Chantilly Air’s expansion to accommodate client’s growing needs with the addition of Chantilly Air Jet Center in 2021 with the addition of 60,000 square feet of executive hangar and office space at Washington D.C.’s Manassas Regional Airport, along with an FBO built to accommodate transient business aviation to the Nation’s Capital.