Titan Aviation Fuels welcomes Kuhn Jet Center to branded network

Titan Aviation Fuels has welcomed Kuhn Jet Center to its branded FBO network.

As a new FBO at the Leesburg Executive Airport (JYO), Kuhn Jet Center is a gateway to the Washington D.C. area. The Jet Center is the sister company of KUHN Aviation, which together offer end-to-end services for the general aviation community.

Kuhn Jet Center operates out of a new hangar opened in 2020 by Kuhn Aviation, an aircraft management business. The FBO offers fuel, maintenance, concierge services, courtesy cars and much more.

“Titan is proud to partner with Kuhn Jet Center to provide safe and reliable services to the region,” said Robbie Stallings, Titan Aviation Fuels president. “We congratulate the team at Kuhn for establishing a new, premier FBO in Leesburg.”

“We are excited to serve our growing community with more options, a high level of service, and fair pricing,” said Scott Kuhn, president and CEO of Kuhn Jet Center. “We look forward to our continuing partnership with the Town of Leesburg and being part of the future of this thriving airport.”

As a Titan branded FBO, Kuhn Jet Center offers streamlined payment and competitive pricing with Titan Contract Fuel and valuable incentives with Titan Rewards.