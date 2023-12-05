Dassault’s Falcon 6X biz jet enters service

Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 6X entered service on November 30.

Type certification was granted last August 22nd by both EASA and the FAA. Since that time, post-certification upgrades that were applied required EASA approval.

“Dassault Aviation shares this remarkable occasion with its customers, who are sure to receive an exceptional aircraft,” said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier.

Certification involved a more than two-year-long test campaign during which 1,500 flight hours were logged worldwide and used three Falcon 6X test aircraft.

The Falcon 6X made its maiden flight in March 2021.

The Falcon 6X long-range twinjet business jet can fly up to 16 passengers a maximum range of 5,500 nm (10,186 km) at Mach 0.80 or 5,100 nm / 9,445 km at Mach .85.

The Falcon 6X features the largest cabin cross section of any purpose-built business jet at 6ft 6in tall by 8ft 6in wide and its 5,500 nautical mile range capability allows it to connect routes such as Paris to Tokyo or Los Angeles to Moscow.

The new twinjet is also equipped with a Digital Flight Control System (DFCS) which controls all moving surfaces including a new multifunction control area called a flaperon, adapted from Dassault fighter aircraft.

According to Dassault with the use of the Falcon 6X’s extendable leading-edge slats and trailing-edge flaps on the wings, approach speed can be as low as 109 kias (202 km/h) with 8 pax, 3 crew, SL, NBAA IFR reserves with steep approaches capability up to 6 degrees. Land at London City, Lugano, Saint-Tropez, Aspen and other challenging airports.