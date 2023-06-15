Honda Aircraft announces plan to commercialize new light jet

Honda Aircraft has announced that it will commercialize the HondaJet 2600 Concept.

The all-new light jet that was first introduced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

The company also said it will target type certification in 2028 for the new light jet, which represents a new product line for Honda Aircraft Company and will be offered alongside its existing very light jet model, the HondaJet Elite II.

The new light jet program has garnered a positive market reaction since its introduction at the 2021 NBAA-BACE.

The new aircraft is designed to be the world’s first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants. The aircraft is also designed for single-pilot operation.

Additionally, based on the commitment of Honda Aircraft Company to reducing carbon emissions, the new light jet will deliver fuel efficiency, with up to 20% better fuel efficiency compared to typical light jets, and over 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

“The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda’s next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people’s lives,” said Hideto Yamasaki, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. “By building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate the development of the program with sustainability a key element throughout.”