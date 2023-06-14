Signature begins work on Huntsville FBO

Signature Aviation, a private aviation terminal operator, has begun construction on its FBO facility at Huntsville International Airport (HSV).

The groundbreaking ceremony on June 13 brought together key stakeholders including the Port of Huntsville Board of Directors, Huntsville and Madison County community leaders and members of the media.

Huntsville International Airport CEO Butch Roberts and other speakers highlighted the significance of this investment and the positive impact it will have on the region.

“The groundbreaking ceremony for Signature’s new HSV facility is helping highlight the importance of Huntsville as a destination for private aviation and as a key hub for aerospace, defense, and information technology,” said Marty Kretchman, senior vice president of operations for Signature Aviation. “We’re thrilled to be kickstarting the next step in our efforts to serve our customers and the Huntsville community.”

The US$11.3 million investment in the new facility underscores Signature Aviation’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, efficiency, and operational excellence by featuring a wealth of new passenger amenities for Huntsville visitors.

This includes a spacious and elegantly designed terminal, comfortable lounges, private meeting rooms, and concierge services.

The FBO will also commence a ramp expansion as a part of the facility upgrades, which should help to extend the front door experience of Signature HSV to a larger range of aircraft with a wider main ramp space.

“Signature has been an important partner with the Port of Huntsville since 1992, and for more than three decades, they have been instrumental in contributing to our growth as a commercial airport and an inland port, especially in our cargo operations,” said Butch Roberts, CEO for the Port of Huntsville. “Signature responded to growing demand for air cargo support by investing in fuel trucks to keep jets flying and cargo moving through HSV with quicker turnaround times.”

“The first and last impressions that visiting corporate leadership will have of our community will be the air terminal they taxi up to when visiting Huntsville,” said Trey Bentley, Port of Huntsville board chair.

“As a private pilot and business owner, I understand the importance of these impressions, and at HSV, we have a first-class corporate aviation operation. This will be reflected in modern, attractive improvements to the Signature terminal.”