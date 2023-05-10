Jet Aviation redelivers bespoke hand-crafted VVIP narrow-body interior

Jet Aviation has recently redelivered a bespoke interior for an ACJ319neo, to an undisclosed customer.

The custom interior was designed in-house, and hand-crafted and installed by Jet Aviation Basel.

The contemporary Art Deco interior was created through close collaboration between the Jet Aviation Design Studio, the customer, and the customer’s interior architect, Colin Radcliffe.

It features a monochrome palette executed in dark woods and tiling, contrasted with beige and gold upholstery and finishes. The design is complemented by complex details such as a handmade ‘sunburst’ marquetry in the bulkhead which features over 180 ‘rays’ composed of four different veneers (two light and two dark) separated with brass inlays of 3mm. Each piece was individually placed and manipulated by hand to ensure a seamless finish.

“Every interior we create is completely bespoke, hand-crafted by our team of some 200 skilled artisans in

Basel, Switzerland,” said Christoph Fondalinski, vice president completions, Jet Aviation. “This particular

design featured incredibly beautiful and complex detailing throughout, such as the statement ‘sunburst’

veneer marquetry bulkheads in the living area, delicate open pore walnut veneer, and a custom-dyed ombre carpet. This meticulous attention to detail and quality craftsmanship is paired with industry-leading

engineering and innovation to optimize the sound and weight balance to exceed customer requirements and ensure the ultimate cabin experience in every aspect.”

The cabin features a large living and dining space with custom-crafted ‘wingback’ seating and sofa areas, a

separate office with specially sourced embroidered wall finishings, and an ensuite bedroom with bathroom in golden black marble and beige onyx.

“The customer requested a modern take on the Art Deco period, accented with beautiful, intricate detailing

throughout the entire cabin,” said Grischa Schmidt, senior director of the Jet Aviation design studio.

“Each piece has been carefully considered to bring its own striking effect as part of one and seamless whole. For example, the custom carpet design, the elaborate inlays in the dining table and bulkheads, or the uncoated brass details and handmade silver antique mirrors. Throughout the entire process, the team have closely collaborated with engineering, production and installation to ensure that even the most complex elements of the customer’s vision have been brought beautifully to life.”

The aircraft arrived in Basel in July 2022 and was redelivered in March 2023, some eight months later.

Jet Aviation Basel offers maintenance, refurbishment and completion. The site has six hangars and can

accommodate aircraft up to the Boeing 747. In 2021, a new 8,000 square foot completion center was

opened, bringing the cabinet shop, interiors and finishing shops, and sheet metal shops together in one

location.