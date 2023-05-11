Signature Aviation announces opening of newly renovated facility in Anchorage, Alaska

Signature Aviation, a private aviation terminal operator, celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated facility at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on May 9.

This expansion of customized services for transpacific and great circle route traffic marks a significant milestone for the company’s offerings and many private aircraft operators that choose to stop over in Anchorage, making Signature the only FBO with a dedicated facility specifically for international traffic in the state of Alaska.

The newly renovated terminal, built within the former Kulis Alaska Air National Guard facility, features a 13,900 square foot passenger terminal and an accompanying 90,000 square foot ramp. The development represents a major step towards the vision articulated by the Anchorage Int’l Airport and State of Alaska in redeveloping the former Air National Guard base, adding momentum to the Airport’s role as a driver of economic growth and jobs in the Anchorage region.

The upgraded facility includes several unique features including a US Customs and Border Protection station opening soon, which is directly within the FBO. Additional amenities include the large, private-use aircraft ramp that is capable of supporting up to transport category aircraft, a complimentary snack bar, and a large executive conference room.

“Signature’s Kulis terminal for private aviation is helping restate the important of Anchorage as a both a global crossroads and a destination for private aviation,” said Geoff Heck, senior vice president of Global Operations for Signature Aviation. “There is simply no better, faster, or more reliable tech stop option available to operators that frequently find themselves traveling between Asia and the United States than that provided by Signature Anchorage.”