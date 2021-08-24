Jet Edge adds 27 new aircraft to fleet

After a record-setting first half of 2021, Jet Edge has announced the addition of 27 aircraft to its AdvantEdge fleet.

The Bombardier Challenger 300/350 (16) and Gulfstream G450 (11) aircraft will all be flying by the end of the year, bringing the total available aircraft for charter in the AdvantEdge fleet to 74 (38 Challengers and 36 Gulfstreams).

The new additions will have an average age of less than 10 years old and will include new paint, interiors, and upgraded cabin technology systems. The cabins will include Gogo 4G streaming Wi-Fi, Bluetooth controlled sound systems, updated USB charging ports, HD Airshow, in-flight entertainment options, and more. The new deliveries started in earnest July of this year and will be delivered in their entirety by December 15th.

At a time when the industry is experiencing historically high demand and record low inventory, Jet Edge is thrilled to provide customers with these highly sought after, industry-leading aircraft types.

“Mid 2020, our senior teams saw availability as a gating item post vaccine roll out and knew we had to get ahead of the curve via our new AdvantEdge program, which sold out within 90 days of announcing the new product,” said Jet Edge International CEO Bill Papariella. “As many private jet travelers face waitlists, halted fractional sales, and phased out aircraft product offerings, Jet Edge is providing access to these state-of-the-art Challenger and Gulfstream models before year end.”

On the heels on of its recent KKR transaction, Jet Edge is squarely focused on positioning the company to take advantage of unprecedented marketplace conditions with its revolutionary AdvantEdge simplified ownership model and Reserve charter product, which provides extraordinary access to the fleet.

“The AdvantEdge and Charter Reserve program response has been a game changer for our company and our clients. We have not only strengthened our position in the market, but solidified relationships with our OEM partners along the way to ensure best in class operations,” l Papariella said. “This isn’t just about high demand and adding planes to the fleet. These fleet additions truly drive value across our platform for all stakeholders in a meaningful way.”