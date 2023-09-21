Satcom Direct Plane Simple Ku-band terminal certified for Gulfstream G650

The Satcom Direct Plane Simple Ku-band tail mount antenna system has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

Satcom Direct worked directly with Gulfstream Aerospace to obtain the STC, with the antenna being installed for a USA-based corporate flight department.

The SD Plane Simple Ku-band antenna variant will be available for installation through the Gulfstream service network beginning in October 2023.

The new STC gives Gulfstream G650 owners and operators access to the power, versatility, and convenient management of the SD Plane Simple advanced antenna technology, which is powered by the Intelsat FlexExec high throughput satellite network. A single phone call to Satcom Direct delivers consistently reliable high-speed data access for government, corporate and private customers.

It also provides access to an added-value connectivity ecosystem of hardware, software, ground infrastructure, cybersecurity, and award-winning customer service to support consistently reliable high-speed data.

“This STC is significant for us as we continue to raise the connectivity bar with this new class of hardware, which has been purpose-built for the business aviation sector,” said Jim Jensen, CEO of Satcom Direct.

“More importantly, it gives customers greater flexibility, cost-effective connectivity options, and a single resource to fulfill every connectivity need. We are the only connectivity provider to deliver genuine, global connectivity to business aviation. Our services are customized for each operator to meet their specific mission needs. Through our relationship with Intelsat, we do not share the airtime with any other sector, and with an established entry-into-service offering, flight departments and owners can be confident they can maximize their suite of connectivity products from day one.”

SD is already the exclusive provider of cabin connectivity service plans on both in-production and in-service aircraft for the Gulfstream Connectivity Service program, and the SD FlightDeck Freedom (FDF) flight deck communications platform is the default datalink system for in-production Gulfstream G500, Gulfstream G600, and Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

“We have a long and strong relationship with Gulfstream and work closely with them to meet the needs of their customers. We’re pleased to be part of this latest STC effort on one of the world’s leading business jets,” said Jensen.

The simplified antenna installation requires fitting just two-line replaceable units, the tail-mounted antenna and the SD modem unit, simplifying upgrade pathways, reducing aircraft downtime, and optimizing maintenance budgets. STCs for Gulfstream GIV, GV, G450, and G550 models are already available through the Gulfstream service network