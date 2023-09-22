Sheltair completes Tampa hangar expansion

Sheltair Aviation completed construction on a new hangar and office facility at its Tampa, Florida, (TPA) FBO location.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to commemorate the hangar’s opening.

The US$26-million project took approximately 18 months to construct four hangars with attached office space and covered parking.

The new complex adds 77,000 square feet of hangar space and 32,000 square feet of office space to the FBO. This expands Sheltair TPA’s total hangar and office real estate to 300,557 square feet on a 35 acre complex.

“We are excited to be opening these new hangars at TPA,” said Lisa Holland, Sheltair’s CEO and president. “These sleek, state-of-the-art facilities are a game-changer, not just for addressing the soaring demand in aircraft storage at TPA but also for fueling fresh economic growth in the airport’s vibrant community.”

The four new hangars range from 14,562 square feet to 33,269 square feet, with offices ranging from 5,700 square feet to 14,247 square feet. With 28.6-foot doors, the complex can accommodate a diverse range of aircraft, including large-cabin class aircraft, like the G650 or Global 7500. The hangars further feature a foam fire suppression system.

Tenants of the complex benefit from Sheltair’s new 336,208 square-foot apron in addition to nearly 43,000 square feet of reconstructed heavy-duty asphalt.