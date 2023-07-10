Textron delivers first Cessna Citation Longitude to Mexico

Textron has delivered the first of its flagship Cessna Citation Longitude business jet a customer registered in Mexico.

The customer plans to use the super-midsize jet for business travel throughout Mexico and North America. The Longitude received certification from the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) last year.

“The Citation Longitude’s performance, efficiency and unrivaled cabin experience make it the perfect aircraft for passengers and pilots alike, and we are pleased to deliver this for our customers in Mexico,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of global sales and flight operations. “We’re grateful for the owners and operators who continue to choose Citation business jets for their business and personal travel, and to the extraordinary Textron Aviation workforce that designs, builds and maintains our legendary lineup of aircraft.”

The Citation Longitude features an integrated autopilot, autothrottles, and emergency descent mode. Longitude owners and operators in Mexico can use it for city pairs such as Monterrey, Mexico to Asuncion, Paraguay; Toluca, Mexico to Belem, Brazil; and with only one stop, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Tokyo, Japan.

The company recently announced that the 100th production unit of the Citation Longitude rolled out of the factory and is expected to deliver later this year.

The Cessna Citation Longitude has a range of 6,482km (3,500 nautical miles) and full fuel payload of 726kg (1,600 lbs), with a low cabin altitude (1,509 meters / 4,950ft) and seating for up to 12 passengers. It is Powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines.