ExecuJet Middle East announces upcoming DWC facility

ExecuJet Middle East has announced the upcoming completion of its new flagship headquarters at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The new facility is expected to be operational before year end.

The private terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport encompasses 15,000 square meters spread over three levels.

The facility will have numerous luxurious lounges, a signature Majlis Lounge and a VIP lounge adjoined by a cutting-edge board-room space.

Furthermore, the facility will have royal and exclusive private suites coupled with a spa offering a wide range of treatments, as well as a cocktail and cigar lounge among other services yet to be revealed.

Patrick Hansen, Group CEO of Luxaviation and partner at ExecuJet Middle East said, “The completion of ExecuJet Middle East’s flagship headquarters at Al Maktoum International Airport marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury aviation. This new facility is a first of its kind in the region and is a testament to our belief in the enduring growth and importance of the private aviation sector in the region and beyond.”

ExecuJet Middle East spokesperson, Khalid Al Hai, Board Member said, “The DWC facility represents the future of luxury aviation in the Middle East. For over two decades, we have witnessed the evolution of the business aviation market in the region. We are dedicated to providing our clients with an unmatched experience, and this new  facility, which is the first of its kind in the region, embodies our commitment to that goal, while also providing a diverse array of offerings designed to cater to an extensive range of travelers.”

ExecuJet also houses a fully-equipped, air-conditioned 7,000 square meter hangar, complete with security systems, onsite meeting rooms, and storage facilities.

Furthermore, the facility is adjoined by an independent MRO facility, delivering a seamless and comprehensive private aviation experience for all visitors.

Paige is an experienced journalist and editor who started her career covering the building and architecture sector. After several years writing and editing online and print articles for leading journals in this sector, she is bringing her thorough approach to technical content to covering aerospace engineering.

