ExecuJet Middle East announces upcoming DWC facility

ExecuJet Middle East has announced the upcoming completion of its new flagship headquarters at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The new facility is expected to be operational before year end.

The private terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport encompasses 15,000 square meters spread over three levels.

The facility will have numerous luxurious lounges, a signature Majlis Lounge and a VIP lounge adjoined by a cutting-edge board-room space.

Furthermore, the facility will have royal and exclusive private suites coupled with a spa offering a wide range of treatments, as well as a cocktail and cigar lounge among other services yet to be revealed.

Patrick Hansen, Group CEO of Luxaviation and partner at ExecuJet Middle East said, “The completion of ExecuJet Middle East’s flagship headquarters at Al Maktoum International Airport marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury aviation. This new facility is a first of its kind in the region and is a testament to our belief in the enduring growth and importance of the private aviation sector in the region and beyond.”