Voluxis welcomes Global 6500 to charter fleet

Voluxis, the charter operator and aircraft management company, has added a Global 6500 to its rapidly expanding fleet.

The aircraft will be the company’s first to be based in Manchester.

Gavin Copus, senior commercial director at Voluxis said, “This brand new Global is a great addition to our ever-expanding fleet, which already includes other Global series aircraft. The cabin is one of the widest in its class and seats 13 passengers – it also has the ability to sleep up to five people, as there are one double and three single beds available.

“It features a stunning cream and brown interior and can be split into three zones: a club suite for work or relaxation; conference suite for meetings and dining; and private suite with an adjoining bathroom and wardrobe in the quietest area – at the rear of the aircraft. Amenities on board include a satellite phone, WiFi and a substantial galley area.

“The Global 6500 will be based in Manchester, but will often also operate out of London airports. The aircraft has a range of around 13 hours, meaning that it is able to fly distances such as direct from London to Los Angeles, Barbados or Mumbai. We are certain that this will prove to be a very popular aircraft with our clients.”