Analysis reveals scale of private jet fleet in the USA

Analysis of industry data by Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) shows there are 14,632 private jets in the United States, around 62.5% of the world’s fleet.

Among private jets in the US, 37.5% are categorized as heavy or long-range, 36.5% as light, 20.5% as midsize and 5.5% as very light jets.



In terms of which states have the largest fleets of private jets, Texas has the most with 1,651, followed by Florida (1,619), California (1,431), New York (487) and Georgia (439).

When it comes to which US cities have the most private jets, Houston has 329, followed by Dallas (327), Fort Lauderdale (307), Van Nuys (273) and Miami (229).

ACJ offers a range of large business aircraft, the latest of which is the ACJ TwoTwenty, which launched in October 2020, creating a whole new market segment – ‘The Xtra Large Bizjet.’

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a new and unique value proposition for business aviation buyers. It combines intercontinental range, enabling the aircraft to fly over 12 flight hours, with unmatched personal space, providing comfort for each passenger with 786 square feet of floor space. It is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas of around 130 square feet each.

“The U.S. business aviation sector is the biggest in the world, and it is growing,” said Sean McGeough, VP commercial ACJ for North America. “In the first six months of 2022, the number of business aviation departures in the US was 15.2% higher than during the same period in 2019.

“Because of the huge size of the US and its importance on the global stage, over one-third of private jets registered in the country are categorized as heavy or ultra-long range, which is where we focus. We expect to see strong demand from owners of private jets looking to upgrade to newer models, and we are seeing more potential first-time buyers of larger private jets,” McGeough said. “With our ACJ TwoTwenty and its compelling proposition of ultimate comfort with superior economics, we are well positioned to capitalize on this growth.”

More than 210 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica.