Sheltair partners with Pilots N Paws offering FBO network volunteer discount program

Sheltair has entered an official partnership with Pilots N Paws, a registered 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to animal rescue.

This partnership aims to provide volunteer aviators flying animal rescue missions with fuel discounts to help support their operations and ultimately enable more rescue flights to be completed.

Founded in 2008 by Debi Boies and pilot Jon Wehrenberg, Pilots N Paws has saved the lives of more than 200,000 rescue animals by facilitating free transport. These missions, carried out in the United States and internationally, have been made possible through the launch of the Pilots N Paws website, which acts as a meeting place for volunteers sheltering or adopting animals, and volunteer pilots willing to assist with animal transportation. Today, the organization has reached over 6,000 aviation-related volunteers and 12,000 rescue volunteers working together to give animals in need a new lease on life.

“As a family-owned company, we recognize the significance of pets as beloved members of our homes,” said Lisa Holland, president of Sheltair. “Animal rescue is a cause near and dear to my heart since I adopted my dog, Maverick, from Golden Rescue. Sheltair looks forward to contributing to animal saving efforts in our communities and across the country.”

“Pilots N Paws appreciates the Sheltair family’s recognition and dedication to helping animals in need,” said Debi Boies, founder and president of Pilots N Paws. “Working together as partners, we will continue to make a difference by assisting volunteer pilots in their life-saving flights.”