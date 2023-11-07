ArcosJet and Lilium bring Lilium Jet mockup to Dubai

ArcosJet and Lilium will showcase a full-size mockup of the all-electric vertical take-off and landing Lilium Jet at the 2023 Dubai Airshow through 13−17 November.

Lilium recently appointed ArcosJet the exclusive authorized dealer for private sales of the Lilium Jet in the UAE, Israel, and Cyprus.

“Together with Lilium, we are delighted to announce the Lilium Jet’s unveiling to our customers in the Middle East and around the world. We are inviting everyone to witness this groundbreaking aircraft at the 2023 Dubai Airshow – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it go from futuristic concept to reality before our very eyes. We have been seeing great interest in the aircraft from our customers and I am confident that the Lilium Jet will become a key element in the development of advanced air transport in the region,” said Yuri Dzun, ArcosJet sales and marketing director, Europe, and the Lilium Jet dealership development director.

The Lilium Jet offers sustainability, vertical take-off, high cruising speed, as well as top-level reliability and safety. The aircraft’s projected take-off and landing performance is expected to make it an indispensable element in the evolution of modern advanced transport, private aviation, and regional connectivity.

The Lilium Jet is the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet aircraft, featuring zero operating emissions and low noise.

The Lilium Pioneer Edition will be the first production model designed to comfortably transport 4 passengers over distances of up to 175 km at speeds of up to 250 km/h.

The maiden manned flight is scheduled for late 2024, certification is expected by the end of 2025, with first deliveries to begin in 2026.