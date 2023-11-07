Flexjet helicopter service available from Florida to The Bahamas

Flexjet now offers direct luxury helicopter service from Florida to The Bahamas, ahead of the 2023 private aviation peak travel season.

It was a logical extension of the company’s year-round helicopter service in the Sunshine State.

Flexjet launched its helicopter division in 2022 with a fleet of Sikorsky S-76s. Formed to complement private jet Owners with first and last mile transport, the fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters is also available for on-demand charter in the U.S. Northeast, Florida and the U.K.

“As people move their residences to Florida for the season, demand for our Florida helicopter service will increase including travel from Florida to The Bahamas. With our authorization in place, those trips to The Bahamas can happen in privacy, luxury and on their schedule,” said Eli Flint, president of Flexjet’s helicopter division. “We have already identified tailored landing zones in areas important to our customers.”

Flexjet was authorized to fly to the Bahamas and conducting proving runs in August, well ahead of the winter peak travel season which begins around Thanksgiving.

The utility of helicopters enables direct travel to many of The Bahamas’ islands and cays.

Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 can fly from Miami, Florida to the Bimini islands of the Bahamas in approximately 25 minutes, or from Palm Beach, Fla. to Baker’s Bay, home to an exclusive Bahamian members-only residential community, in about 1 hour 20 minutes.

With seating for up to eight passengers, Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 has a maximum travel range of 2 hours 30 minutes with reserves and 38 cubic feet of baggage capacity.

Flint said, “Now that our clientele has grown accustomed to accessing off-airport destinations, they expect it wherever the helicopter can take them – and now that includes from Florida to the Bahamas and Florida Keys.”