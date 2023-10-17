Avfuel introduces Avfuel Zero

Avfuel, a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, is developing a new ground breaking program, Avfuel Zero.

This innovative initiative is designed to empower flight operators to effectively manage and reduce their carbon emissions while promoting sustainability within the business aviation industry.

Avfuel Zero, currently in its beta testing phase, aims to revolutionize the way aviation stakeholders address their environmental impact and manage their carbon portfolio.

This program will offer a comprehensive solution for measuring, mitigating, auditing and reporting carbon emissions in a seamless and sustainable manner.

“With Avfuel Zero, we’ll be taking the complication out of sustainable aviation operations,” said C.R. Sincock, II, Avfuel’s executive vice president. “As the entity that directly provides sustainable solutions to operators, we’re uniquely qualified to help them identify what their emissions reductions needs are, how to meet those needs and how to report them. By consolidating these services under one Avfuel program, we’ll simplify what has been a complex process. We have operators’ end-to-end solution—no third-party needed.”

Like all Avfuel programs, Avfuel Zero will offer operators complete flexibility. An experienced team of sustainability experts will be able to either provide support from start to finish, or meet operators wherever they are in their sustainability journey.

For those looking for the complete solution, Avfuel Zero will begin with an assessment — helping operators accurately measure their carbon emissions from aviation movements, providing them with critical data to fully understand their environmental impact.

From there, Avfuel Zero will help operators create tailored emissions reduction plans, leveraging a wide array of sustainable solutions from Avfuel: sustainable aviation fuel, book and claim for SAF, and carbon credits. Avfuel Zero will then simplify the process of tracking emissions reductions over time, providing customers with the necessary certifications and detailed, audited reports to demonstrate their commitment to environmental sustainability.

The introduction of Avfuel Zero aligns with Avfuel’s long-standing commitment to sustainable aviation operations, offering a roadmap to a greener future for flight operators worldwide.

“Responsible environmental stewardship is essential for the future of aviation,” said Sincock. “We’re confident Avfuel Zero will set a new standard for sustainability in the aviation industry and add another innovative service to the fuel supplier portfolio. It’s one more way we’re demonstrating our commitment to leading business aviation’s sustainability initiative.”