Avfuel Network expands with Heritage Aviation at Vermont’s Burlington International Airport

Avfuel Corporation, an independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, has added Heritage Aviation (KBTV) to its branded FBO network.

The strategic partnership marks a significant expansion for the Avfuel Network, contributing to the fuel supplier’s ongoing growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heritage Aviation to the Avfuel family,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “Its reputation for excellence, dedication to employees, and leadership in sustainability align perfectly with our values and mission. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional service to our mutual customers while driving sustainability initiatives and innovative solutions that benefit the aviation industry and our planet.”

“Joining forces with Avfuel presents an exciting opportunity for Heritage Aviation to further enhance our offerings and continue leading the way in FBO service standards and sustainability,” said Matthew Collins, CEO at Heritage Aviation. “As an employee-owned company, we are particularly proud of the opportunities this new branding partnership will provide for our dedicated team, from training resources to back-office solutions that streamline operations. We are eager to combine our strengths and expertise to better serve our customers together.”

As part of this strategic partnership, Heritage Aviation will now operate as an Avfuel-branded FBO, providing customers with all the benefits of an Avfuel Network location, including competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card and lucrative rewards with AVTRIP.