Clay Lacy reaches milestone in FBO, MRO and operations center development at Waterbury-Oxford Airport

The first phase of Clay Lacy Aviation’s expansion and development of its Waterbury-Oxford Airport (KOXC) facilities is approaching its scheduled completion this winter.

The first 40,000-square-foot hangar is now sold out ahead of its planned opening in early 2024.

“We considered aircraft owners’ needs first and foremost when developing this project,” said Buddy Blackburn, SVP for Fixed-Based Operations at Waterbury-Oxford. “The overwhelming response has shown that aircraft owners and flight departments have been searching for space to accommodate both current and future aircraft models, and a tailored aircraft storage solution that allows maximum protection and access for clients.”

The US$20 million, 11-acre first phase of development will feature a new FBO passenger terminal, executive offices and hangar space that will accommodate today’s large-cabin, ultra-long range jets, including the Bombardier Global 7500, the Falcon 10X or the Gulfstream G700.

While early commitments have filled up the first hangar, Clay Lacy is still taking reservations for hangars 2 and 3, which have already begun their structural steel phase.

Clay Lacy’s Oxford hangars will have 29-foot doors and floor space to accommodate larger wingspan aircraft. Corporate flight departments with two or more aircraft can be hangared together, a feature that is considerably rare in the tight Tri-State market.

The development also addresses the upgauging trend in the industry with aircraft wingspan increasing substantially as new models enter service. The facilities are built to handle a range of aircraft, from smaller turboprops to larger trans-continental aircraft that are becoming more and more popular. With significant upgauging happening throughout the industry, already limited hangar space will continue to accommodate fewer and fewer aircraft in the same hangar.

“This investment in Connecticut expands and enhances all the services Clay Lacy provides,” Blackburn said. “It further cements the company’s commitment to Northeast operators, and helps them achieve their aviation goals.”

All the facilities under construction are built in accordance with Clay Lacy’s Sustainability Strategy, and will be certified carbon neutral. The facilities include solar panel provisions, electric vehicle (EV) charging, electric aircraft charging provisions, efficient building design, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).