Las Vegas airports to offer sustainable aviation fuel for flights from NBAA-BACE 2023

Aircraft flying into Las Vegas’ three airports for the 2023 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) will have an opportunity to fuel up with sustainable aviation fuel, an innovation central to the industry’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the years to come.

NBAA will host the event from Oct 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Henderson Executive Airport (HND).

Sustainable aviation fuel, to be available at HND, North Las Vegas Airport (VGT) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), can reduce aviation carbon emissions by up to 80%.

World Fuel Services will provide 40,000 gallons of the fuel at HND – more than double the total of SAF available at the airport for NBAA’s 2021 convention – and will also offer the fuel at VGT for the first time in conjunction with the convention. Signature Aviation and Atlantic Aviation will have the supply on hand at LAS.

“Providing SAF for aircraft departing from this year’s convention not only makes the event more sustainable, but allows NBAA members to take an active role in helping the industry to achieve our net-zero target,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

NBAA-BACE is the world’s largest business aviation event, where game-changing innovation takes center stage. The convention offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear from thousands industry pioneers, and explore technologies that are driving the excitement, safety and sustainability of aviation.

This year’s convention will highlight the industry’s focus on sustainability with an emphasis on the notable innovations and advancements being made to shape the future.