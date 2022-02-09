Avfuel Network helps operators fly green for the Big Game

The Avfuel Network is helping eco-conscious consumers drastically and immediately reduce carbon emissions through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) when they fuel up for professional football’s 56th Big Game.

Three Avfuel-branded FBOs in close proximity to SoFi Stadium will have SAF on hand for professional football’s main event: Million Air Burbank (KBUR), ACI Jet-Orange County (KSNA) and Castle & Cooke Aviation (KVNY).

The fuel supplier keeps consistent inventory of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Million Air Burbank (featuring a carbon-neutral facility) and ACI Jet-Orange County, and will provide Castle & Cooke Aviation’s Van Nuys location with SAF specifically for the event.

Avfuel anticipates it will deliver seven truckloads (approximately 56,000 gallons) of SAF between the three locations for the event, though additional loads beyond that are possible based upon demand. SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint—seven truckloads of the fuel would provide a 133 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel’s lifecycle. This provides the same climate benefit as reducing the emissions from 28.9 passenger vehicles to zero over the course of a year. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said, “We are proud to collaborate with our branded FBO partners and Neste to provide operators with accessible options for fueling with SAF during one of the year’s largest events. The emissions reductions SAF provides are real and immediate, and will help sustainably-minded operators fuel up in a way that aligns with their corporate social responsibility goals.”

To further help operators reach net-zero, Avfuel also offers a voluntary carbon offset program. For a small additional per-gallon fee, operators can purchase carbon credits that invest in green projects. Every carbon credit purchased offsets approximately 100 gallons of jet fuel. Those interested in purchasing carbon credits can visit Avfuel.com/Offset.