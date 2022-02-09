Sustainable jet fuel now at Van Nuys

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest private aviation terminal operator has announced a new permanent supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel available at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) in California.

The February 7th arrival of the first two 8,000-gallon fuel shipments corresponds to football’s season finale weekend in Los Angeles.

Signature Van Nuys is now the 10th location within Signature’s global network to offer a permanent source of SAF for retail purchase, further expanding Signature’s SAF footprint throughout the United States.

“Signature has made growing our SAF supply chain a priority, and our addition of Van Nuys Airportto Signature Renew’s offerings further strengthens our goal of providing low carbon jet fuel to the private aviation industry,” said Marty Kretchman, senior vice president, operations planning. “The addition of Los Angeles is timed perfectly for football’s biggest game, and we’re excited to add the gallons uplifted at Van Nuys to our total SAF count – which already totals over 5 million gallons pumped.”

Signature Aviation’s SAF is supplied through its Signature Renew program and uses a 30/70 blend oftallow-based feedstock which results in a 25% reduction in carbon intensity of the delivered fuel. In conjunction with Los Angeles World Airports’ (LAWA) ongoing commitment to sustainability, Van Nuys Airport now joins an elite group of SAF supplied airports in the Signature network. Beginning February 7, operators can either procure an uplift of physical SAF at Van Nuys Airport or alternatively tap into Signature’s carbon reduction inventory for any flight at any airport.

To date, Signature offers aircraft operators a choice of renewably sourced jet fuel at seven North American

locations and three European locations.