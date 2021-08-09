Avfuel Supplies Million Air Burbank with SAF

Avfuel Corporation has collaborated with Million Air Burbank, an Avfuel-branded FBO, to provide its customers with a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

“I think most of us in the aviation industry have been looking for ways to play a part in the battle against climate change,” said Priscilla Howden, general manager of Million Air Burbank. “So, when we were given the opportunity to provide SAF to our customers, we jumped on it. Working with flight departments, Avfuel, Neste and the Hollywood Burbank Airport on a joint effort to reduce carbon emissions has been an incredible and inspiring experience.”

SAF is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. To quantify its benefit, each truckload (approximately 8,000 gallons) of SAF Avfuel supplies to the FBO provides a 22 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle, which is the equivalent of making five passenger vehicles zero emissions for one year. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said, “Avfuel is proud to work with long-time partner, Million Air, and its Burbank team to offer its customers the ultimate solution for sustainability—SAF. Together, we’re able to provide a real, measurable difference in carbon emissions for a brighter, cleaner future. We look forward to continuing to work with Million Air at its Burbank location and beyond to identify further opportunities to promote and enable the use of SAF.”