Southern Sky Aviation acquires Trent Lott FBO in Pascagoula, Mississippi

Southern Sky Aviation, a leading aviation charter, maintenance, management and sales company, has announced its acquisition of the sole FBO at Trent Lott International Airport (PQL) of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The Southern Sky Aviation team looks forward to expanding its suite of aviation businesses to include fixed based operations. The company’s unique background in charter services means Southern Sky Aviation has a comprehensive understanding of the needs of pilots, planes and passengers. This background will translate into a highly-personalized FBO experience focused on exceptional care and services.

Southern Sky Aviation’s FBO will be led by Darryl Brewer, president FBO division, and Tim Thomas, vice president FBO operations.

Brewer brings 25 years of management experience to the PQL field as former general manager of Atlantic Aviation, JetSouth and Mercury at BHM. Thomas brings more than 20 years of experience to Southern Sky Aviation’s FBO division, including positions with Atlantic Aviation, Hawthorne, Landmark and Signature.

“We are excited to launch our FBO services at Trent Lott International Airport,” said Bo Andrews, chief executive officer of Southern Sky Aviation. “We look forward to working with the airport’s director, Carol Snapp, and the airport authority to establish best-in-class services and serve the customers of PQL.”

Donald Howell, president of Southern Sky Aviation, said, “Our strategy from the very beginning was to build a full-service aviation company that included FBO services. Darryl is a great leader and excellent operator that will help us grow our FBO division and deliver outstanding customer service. Trent Lott allows us to bring all of the services we offer to the Gulf Coast aviation community.”

“We are a team that’s passionate about serving the aviation community and waited for the right opportunity to expand into the FBO business,” said Brewer. “We are honored to be the official gateway to the Pascagoula region and are ready to serve the airport’s tenants and guests with the utmost consideration for exceptional care, and safe, quality services.”

The agreement allows Southern Sky Aviation to take over the FBO business and its facilities immediately, including a 4,300-square-foot FBO terminal and more than 20,000 square feet of hangar space.

The airport is closed for a runway resurfacing project that will take the runway to a 275,000-pound dual-wheel gear surface. During this time, the company will make improvements to the existing terminal building and select hangars, including new branding and a fresh aesthetic for enhanced comfort and function. Furthermore, Southern Sky Aviation will install a 20,000 gallon Jet A tank in the airport’s fuel farm to better support the needs of customers.

The FBO will unveil these updates with a grand re-opening event to coincide with the runway’s completion this October. In the meantime, its team is prepared to welcome aircraft up to 50 feet that receive permission to land at PQL during the airport’s closure.

Southern Sky Aviation will provide a full portfolio of FBO services and amenities that meet the needs of pilots and passengers, including: jet fuel and avgas during operating hours; self-serve avgas and callouts for jet fuel; ground power units; a luggage cart; aircraft maintenance; AOG mobile maintenance; oxygen and nitrogen service; lavatory service; a crew car; secured vehicle parking; aircraft towing and tie-down; Wi-Fi; concierge services; coffee and ice; weather and flight planning; a conference room; and a pilot lounge and snooze room.

Southern Sky Aviation is partnering with Avfuel Corporation as an Avfuel-branded FBO, offering benefits such as: Avfuel Contract Fuel, AVTRIP rewards, streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card and access to comprehensive training through the Avfuel Training System.