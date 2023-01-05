Avfuel welcomes Meridian Hayward to FBO Network

Avfuel Corporation and Meridian have announced a new partnership.

Avfuel took over as the official branded fuel supplier of Meridian’s Hayward, California, location.

“We are honored the Meridian team entrusted Avfuel to help care for its team’s and customers’ needs,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “The addition of Meridian Hayward to the Avfuel Network provides another premier flying and fueling location in the heart of California, with access to top-tier FBO amenities and Avfuel’s dependable programs.”

“We are very excited to partner with Avfuel as our fuel supplier,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Meridian Hayward general manager. “Avfuel is well-respected throughout the aviation industry for its reliability, innovative solutions and customer support. As part of its network, we look forward to raising the visibility of our brand while also growing our fuel sales volume. In addition, its focus on integrating sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into the supply chain will be an asset as we work to expand our own efforts in that area.”

Meridian’s FBO terminal features an elegant main lobby, full-service business center, a conference room with full A/V capabilities and seating for 12, professional concierge services, and a coffee bar, kitchen and catering area available for both passengers and crews. Pilots benefit from many amenities, including a pilot briefing area, pilot lounge, sleep room and shower. With rental cars and crew cars available on site, guests can quickly hit the road while their aircraft stay secure overnight with tie downs or hangar space.

Meridian’s expertly-trained line staff is on hand to provide a full suite of ramp services, including GPU, lavatory service, potable water service and quick turns. With IS-BAH Stage II accreditation and Safety 1st certification from the National Air Transportation Association (NATA), guests can be assured their aircraft, passengers and pilots are in adept hands from wheels down to wheels up.

As an Avfuel-branded location, Meridian Hayward’s customers will enjoy lucrative rewards with the industry’s preferred loyalty program, AVTRIP, and streamlined transactions through Avfuel Contract Fuel, which provides competitive fuel rates at more than 3,000 global locations. This is in addition to the back-end solutions a partnership with Avfuel provides, helping daily operations run as smoothly as possible.