Voluxis adds Praetor 600 to its expanding fleet

Voluxis, the international private jet charter and aircraft management operator, has announced the addition of a new Embraer Praetor 600 to its fleet, which is now fully available for charter. The aircraft is based at London Farnborough Airport.

Andy BoxerMissen, CEO of Voluxis said, “We’re delighted to welcome the Praetor 600 – with a range of more than 3,700 nautical miles, it is ideal for a London to Dubai trip and is capable of trans-Atlantic flights, perfect for London to New York. It comfortably seats nine passengers, of which some can also transform into a bed, for longer trips. The aircraft features a technologically advanced ‘Anti-Turbulence System’ for a smoother flight.

“Delivered brand new this month, with a luxurious cream interior, it is sure to be popular with our clients and will slot in perfectly to our fleet, offering a midway point size and range-wise between the smaller Phenom 300 and Hawker 850XP, and the Global 500.