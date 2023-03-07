Axis Jet adds Citation CJ3 to charter fleet

Axis Jet, a Sacramento-based aircraft charter, sales and management company, announced the addition of a Citation CJ3 to the company’s air charter fleet.

The 2005 seven-passenger light jet will be based at KMHR – Sacramento Mather Airport and offers a wider, quieter cabin than most aircraft in its class with 65 cubic feet of external baggage area. It’s 1,000-mile range and climb performance makes it a favorite among pilots and travelers alike.

“The addition of the CJ3 is a real boost to our ability to offer service in one of our most popular and versatile models,” said Amber Pancaro, flight coordination manager for Axis Jet. “This aircraft is a nice compliment to our growing class of CJ charter aircraft.”