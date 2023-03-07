Modern Aviation completes hangar and FBO complex at Centennial Airport

Modern Aviation announced the completion and grand opening of its upgraded and expanded FBO campus at Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado.

The upgrade and expansion project includes the addition of two new heated 28 ft-door hangars, a Class A FBO terminal and an expanded ramp.

The nearly US$23 million complex features a 7,000 square foot FBO terminal, two large hangars

encompassing more than 52,000 square feet, 4,000 square feet of attached office space and 150,000

square feet of new ramp area. The completion of this project more than doubles Modern Aviation’s

footprint at Centennial Airport.

“This development enhances our presence at Centennial Airport, one of the busiest business aviation

airports in the country,” said Mark Carmen, CEO of Modern Aviation. “Our FBO facility

includes top tier amenities and was carefully designed with pilots and passengers in mind and allows

Modern Aviation to better serve our customers today and well into the future. The facilities include the

latest web conferencing capabilities in the conference room, eight individual snooze areas for optimal

relaxation and many other convenient amenities.”

In addition to concepts of comfort, significant attention was placed on integrating sustainability features

into the complex. This includes four EV car charging stations; the steel structure used has a 20% reuse

factor built in; and the hangars/FBO terminal are up to some of the highest standards regarding energy

savings and low emissions.