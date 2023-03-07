Modern Aviation completes hangar and FBO complex at Centennial Airport

Modern Aviation announced the completion and grand opening of its upgraded and expanded FBO campus at Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado.
The upgrade and expansion project includes the addition of two new heated 28 ft-door hangars, a Class A FBO terminal and an expanded ramp.
The nearly US$23 million complex features a 7,000 square foot FBO terminal, two large hangars
encompassing more than 52,000 square feet, 4,000 square feet of attached office space and 150,000
square feet of new ramp area. The completion of this project more than doubles Modern Aviation’s
footprint at Centennial Airport.
“This development enhances our presence at Centennial Airport, one of the busiest business aviation
airports in the country,” said Mark Carmen, CEO of Modern Aviation. “Our FBO facility
includes top tier amenities and was carefully designed with pilots and passengers in mind and allows
Modern Aviation to better serve our customers today and well into the future. The facilities include the
latest web conferencing capabilities in the conference room, eight individual snooze areas for optimal
relaxation and many other convenient amenities.”
In addition to concepts of comfort, significant attention was placed on integrating sustainability features
into the complex. This includes four EV car charging stations; the steel structure used has a 20% reuse
factor built in; and the hangars/FBO terminal are up to some of the highest standards regarding energy
savings and low emissions.