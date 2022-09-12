Balance Aviation to deliver two ambulance PC-12s to Kazakhstan

Vyacheslav Romanenko, CEO of Dala Air said, “We are glad to increase our fleet of Pilatus PC-12 NGX turboprops and continue our partnership with the industry leader Pilatus Aircraft.”

Alexei Mordvintsev, Balance Aviation sales director said, “The unique performance of the Swiss PC-12 NGX aircraft makes them irreplaceable in the harsh climatic and geographical conditions of Central Asia. The aircraft can use short unpaved runways of small remote airfields, and their wide cargo door allows easy boarding and unloading, including patients on stretchers. We are confident that the contract Dala Air is an important step to further strengthen and develop our cooperation.”

The aircraft will be delivered in medevac configuration with medical modules manufactured by Spectrum Aeromed, USA, certified to FAA and EASA standards, and equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment required to provide emergency medical care.

Today, the PC-12 is widely used in air ambulance missions in Australia, Canada, the United States, and South Africa. Pilatus Aircraft estimates a total of more than 100 PC-12s in the world used in air ambulance service.