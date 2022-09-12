Charter flights witness surge in demand ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022

In the past few weeks, airlines and private charters have registered a massive influx of flight bookings to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar which will run from November 20th until December 18th, 2022.

The event is expecting more than 1,500,000 fans. The football’s world governing body, FIFA, released data indicating more than 23 million ticket requests for the Qatar tournament and confirmed 3 million requests for the final match tickets. Demand has long since outstripped supply.

As the tournament dates near, flight options diminish due to high travel demand. The prices for the last-minute rush turn out to be very expensive too. This high flight demand for the FIFA World Cup 2022 led to the postponement of the famous Dubai Marathon.

The much-anticipated tournament will raise Qatar’s profile in the international arena while adding approximately US$18 billion to its economy. With an estimated 1,300 flights flying into Qatar daily for the whole month, it will be fascinating to witness global air operators join hands to bring in a record number of visitors.

FIFA indicated that the top applicants for the match tickets were fans living in Argentina, Brazil, England, France, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

The organizers plan to execute meticulous strategies to ease congestion at the Hamad International Airport in Qatar, projected to serve 8,000-10,000 passengers an hour. However, due to increased flight movements leading to ground congestion at the airport, slots and parking may become a challenge during the World Cup period. Adjacent airports like Dubai, Kuwait City, Muscat, Riyadh, and Jeddah will host some flights before proceeding to Doha. Private jets come in handy.

“Late booking of charter flights may result to an aircraft going to an airport further away from the desired venue or drop off the client then fly out to another location that has parking space for the aircraft, thus raising the cost of the charter,” said Rita Domkute, CEO of KlasJet.

In 2010, the South African government had to apologize to football fans who missed the World Cup semifinal match because of aircraft parking chaos at the King Shaka International Airport. Such is the nature of problems solved through the early booking of charter flights.

The increase in demand for private jets and charter flights is, therefore, no surprise as the tournament fast approaches. Private jet operators have reported a surge in requests from organizations and individuals wanting to avoid long waits and flight delays at the airports and get to their destinations.

Travelers choosing a charter flight become part of an exclusive group of like-minded travelers who seek a tailored and flexible itinerary. A private jet rental provides an opportunity to get easy access to great seats and travel in luxury and comfort.

Charter flights offer a more personalized experience than regular flights. In addition, flying private can also become a part of the whole experience, allowing passengers to enjoy bespoke meals and entertainment on board. This trend has led to increased popularity of charter flights with the 2018 World Cup held in Russia doubling the private jet charter market of Brazil’s record of the 2014 World Cup.

“Private jet flights are more comfortable than commercial flights because of their spacious seating, luxurious interiors, and personal attendants. The flights offer flexibility, exclusivity, and confidentiality while allowing passengers to focus on the experiences they longed for,” said Domkute.