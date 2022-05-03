Bristow Group to acquire British International Helicopter Services

Aviation services provider Bristow Group plans to acquire British International Helicopter Services, further enhancing its global Government Services business.

Bristow will continue to build upon BIH’s strong relationships established through a longstanding history of serving both military and civilian markets. Bristow expects to realize efficiencies by leveraging its scale to continue providing safe and reliable vertical lift solutions in the region.

“Bristow looks forward to adding BIH’s complementary business and capable team members to our portfolio. This acquisition will further our government services business as we look to strengthen existing relationships and develop new partnerships throughout government sectors for safe and reliable vertical lift solutions,” said Chris Bradshaw, president and CEO of Bristow Group.

“Bristow is the leader in vertical lift for government services today. By adding BIH’s existing capabilities and experienced team members and building off its history in working with the British Armed Forces, Bristow will be well-positioned to further expand our services throughout the UK and beyond.”

BIH will add to Bristow’s operations in the UK and adopt the Bristow name and brand throughout its operations. BIH currently operates a fleet of two AW189 SAR-configured helicopters, three S61 helicopters, and one AS365 helicopter, performing various passenger and freight transport as well as hoist operations.

“Since stepping in to preserve an important national asset in 2013, Rigby Group’s aviation division has worked diligently on strengthening British International Helicopters’ operational and commercial foundations. With the right partnerships, infrastructure, and global reach, the business is now well placed for growth. We believe that ambition will best be served by BIH becoming part of an industry heavyweight like Bristow Group,” said Paul Southall, managing director of British International Helicopters. “In Bristow, we believe we have found the perfect natural home for both the company and the team who have helped get BIH to its robust and secure position. BIH will be superbly positioned to strengthen and grow as part of Bristow.”

The acquisition is an all-cash transaction and is expected to close in the summer of 2022, following required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.