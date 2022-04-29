ExecuJet MRO Services nears completion of Dubai facility

ExecuJet MRO Services is nearing completion of a new business aviation MRO centre able to house 18-24 business jets at one time.

The facility was intentionally sized to handle the very largest business jets, including the Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as other large jets from other OEM’s. Management expects to open the facility in the summer.

“The large hangar doors have been installed, an important milestone as it shows the construction phase is nearing completion,” said Nick Weber, regional VP Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services. “Dubai is a hub for so much global traffic that it merited a large investment in MRO capacity and expertise.”

The new 15,000m2 (163,000ft2) MRO facility at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) includes a hangar as well as adjacent workshops and offices. The new MRO facility will also become ExecuJet’s new regional headquarters in Dubai.

The company will be moving base maintenance to DWC from Dubai International Airport (DXB), although it will retain AOG capability at DXB. ExecuJet commenced operations in Dubai more than 20 years ago and is approved to work on various aircraft types spanning several OEM platforms.

The company, which is Dassault Aviation owned, is a factory service centre for all in-production Dassault Falcon aircraft. It also provides line and base maintenance for Bombardier, Embraer Executive Jets and nearly all types of Hawker business jets.