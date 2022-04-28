Sixth revv aviation FBO joins Avfuel network

Avfuel Corporation and revv aviation have entered into a branded fuel supply agreement as the latter assumed operation of the FBO at Schaumburg Regional Airport (K06C) in Schaumburg, Ill.

The Village of Schaumburg chose revv aviation, formerly Carver Aero, to take over the location after the previous operator left the facility, and entered into a long-term lease with revv as of Feb. 1, 2022.

The addition of Schaumburg brings revv aviation’s Avfuel-branded locations to six, joining Chicago/Aurora, Ill. (KARR), Janesville, Wis. (KJVL), and three Iowa locations: Council Bluffs (KCBF), Davenport (KDVN) and Muscatine (KMUT).

“Avfuel is proud to join revv aviation in its support of Midwestern communities,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales. “The Schaumburg airfield serves a burgeoning area and its addition to the Avfuel Network will provide premier service options for Avfuel’s flight department customers.”

The new FBO is a natural addition to the company’s network according to Guy Lieser, CEO of revv aviation.

“Schaumburg is the closest northern airport to the city of Chicago and its three-million people,” said Lieser, noting the airfield is currently under-utilized. “We see tremendous opportunity to serve both the local community and Chicago’s business center.”

The Schaumburg FBO facility comprises 13,952-square-feet of customer-centric accommodations, housing a passenger terminal, an executive conference room with full A/V capabilities and seating for 20, a lounge, and hangar space able to accommodate up to medium-sized aircraft, like a Citation Ultra. The company looks forward to expanding aviation services in Schaumburg, according to Lieser.

“Our goal is to work with the village regarding additional hangar construction, as well as increasing our flight school, charter services and maintenance operations,” Lieser said.

In keeping with its foundational business strategy, revv aviation continues to expand its Midwest FBO footprint, connecting small towns and providing a full offering of aviation services for student pilots, business and personal travelers, and aviators.

As Avfuel-branded locations, revv aviation provides customers with lucrative AVTRIP rewards, competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, and easy transactions when using the Avfuel Pro Card for all their FBO purchases. Fuel and non-fuel items—with or without a fuel purchase—can be processed in one fee-free transaction when using the Avfuel Pro Card.