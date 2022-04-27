ExecuJet Auckland joins the Paragon Network

The Paragon Network has announced that ExecuJet’s Auckland FBO (NZAA) located at the Auckland International Airport in New Zealand has joined the network.

With more than 35 years of continuous operation, ExecuJet’s Auckland FBO provides supervisory handling of aircraft plus a full suite of concierge services for customers and crew including Customs and Immigration processing, direct airside access, and deluxe lounges all in a private facility. The FBO has also been accredited with the FlySkills Hygiene Certification Program ensuring top hygiene safety standards have been implemented and are being followed.

“With their wide array of VIP services and facilities, ExecuJet Auckland is the epitome of an upscale and efficient FBO for travelers visiting New Zealand,” said Megan Barnes, president of Paragon Aviation Group. “We are honored to continue expanding our network and strengthening our relationship with ExecuJet in providing passengers and crew members the best in safety, service, reliability, quality, and value at each one of our FBOs around the globe.”

The Paragon Network has surpassed 100 FBO and handling locations worldwide in 26 countries. Internationally, with FBOs in Barcelona, Brussels, Cape Town, Dubai, Geneva, Keflavik, Madrid, Monterrey, Sydney, and Paris, much of the predominant business regions are covered. Top US markets consist of Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

The Paragon Network is a distinguished membership of elite FBOs and international handling agents that provide world-class service to general aviation travelers around the globe. Paragon Aviation Group performs a comprehensive audit of the facilities and services offered to ensure the quality of the member base before any FBO joins The Paragon Network. Each member FBO must comply with a set of strategically developed core standards to remain in the group. Paragon Aviation Group facilitates The Paragon Network.

Paragon Aviation Group is a family business comprised of Mike Delk, Megan Barnes, and Molly LeBlanc. With their combined industry experience of over 85 years, they have introduced an exciting industry platform for premier aviation service providers.