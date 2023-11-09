Canadian Ornge air ambulance service upgrades fleet with order for Twelve PC-12s

Ornge, the provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services for the Canadian province of Ontario, will take delivery of twelve PC-12 single-engine turboprop aircraft between 2026 and 2030 to modernize its fleet and provide essential air medical services to its citizens.

Ornge currently owns and operates a fleet of fixed and rotor wing aircraft, including eight Pilatus PC-12 NGs, which will be rotated out of service with the acquisition of new PC-12s.

Ornge has been operating its current fleet of PC-12s since 2009.

Homer Tien, president and CEO of Ornge, said, “The Pilatus PC-12 has played a significant role in Ontario’s air ambulance program for many years. Its performance, versatility and reliability have helped us deliver high quality care in transport across the province, including many remote Indigenous communities in the north. With the renewal of our fleet, we know that this aircraft will continue to help us save lives and deliver health equity for generations to come.”

Ornge’s Operations Control Centre, located in Mississauga, coordinates all logistics related to Ornge medical transports operating out of 14 bases across Ontario.

Ornge serves more than 13 million people in an area spanning over one million square kilometers.

Operating the largest air ambulance and critical care land ambulance fleet in Canada, Ornge performs approximately 20,000 patient-related transports per year.

Thomas Bosshard, president and CEO of Pilatus Business Aircraft said, “We are very pleased that Ornge has elected to continue the excellent long-term partnership with Pilatus in this upgrade to its fleet. We take great pride in being able to support the health care system of Ontario’s citizens.”

The global fleet of more than 2,000 PC-12 aircraft are used in a wide range of missions, including air ambulance, special missions, private and corporate transport, fractional and charter operations.

The PC-12 is renowned for its safety, versatility, and low operating costs, while providing a large cabin ideally suited for patients and attendants needing aerial medical transport.